Jacksonville Jaguars @ New Orleans Saints: Thursday Night Football best bets, predictions, picks and preview

Jacksonville Jaguars @ New Orleans Saints

Kick-off time: Friday, 01:15 GMT

Sky Sports Main Event Spread: Saints -1.5 at 5/6

Saints -1.5 at 5/6 Total: Under 39.5 at 10/11

Week 7 kicks off with the Jacksonville Jaguars travelling to New Orleans to face the Saints, but the competitiveness of this game totally hinges on the health of quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The ascending star tweaked his knee at the end of the Jags’ dominating victory over the Colts, and his status for TNF is now up in the air. If CJ Beathard suits up, then strap in for a lacklustre affair.

However, even if Trevor Lawrence is good to go – the points total under represents value.

These are two defences who fly under the radar – the Saints are allowing the fifth fewest yards per game in the entire NFL, and completely shut out the Patriots two weeks ago. Meanwhile the Jags are dominant up front, allowing the third fewest yards per game. Both the Saints & Jags boast eight interceptions on the season, which is tied for the second most in the league.

While the Jags are fresh off a three-game winning streak, the team will be feeling fatigue.

They spent two weeks in London, returned for a division grudge match against the Colts & now fly to New Orleans on a short week. Factor in the health of Lawrence and we could be expecting a flat performance from the Jags offence.

And for the Saints – their offence posted just 13 points against the Houston Texans. Take the under.

The Saints may have racked up just 13 points last week, but Derek Carr looked more like himself – as he eases his way back from his shoulder injury.

He threw for 353 yards last week (albeit from 50 pass attempts), which is great news for WR Chris Olave. In Carr’s “injured” games, Olave saw a total of just 11 targets and produced a measly 16 receiving yards.

In his other four games, where Carr has been healthy, the WR has seen double digit targets in each game – whilst posting 86+ receiving yards as the teams top passing option.

Thanks to those games where Carr was dealing with injury, his receiving line has dropped to 61.5 – a line that I expect him to easily clear. Olave was four yards shy of the 100-yard mark last week and has already hit 100 yards twice this season.

The Jags are allowing the sixth most receiving yards to WRs this season and have allowed three 100-yard performances on the year. Back Olave to clear the 100-yard mark at a big price.

With the health of quarterback Trevor Lawrence likely a game-time decision, this is a tough game to predict. Lawrence was a DNP in Monday’s practice and was limited in Tuesday’s session.

At the time of writing, it’s very much up in the air if he’s good to go – and even if he does, he won’t be at 100%. These are two strong defences, and the Saints will be looking to bounce back from a lacklustre performance last time out.

Back the Saints to win in a low scoring game.

Score prediction: Saints 20-17 Jaguars