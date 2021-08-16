Indianapolis Colts: Colts woes deepen as T.Y. Hilton goes down

The team’s top pass catcher suffered an injury in practice last week and will now start the season on injured reserve after undergoing surgery. Hilton caught 56 passes for 762 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2020.

Indianapolis injuries

It is just the latest blow in a string of miserable events for Indy, which opens its season at home to Seattle on September 12.

First QB Carson Wentz underwent foot surgery, and is now a doubt for the opener after being placed on the reserve/COVID list.

All-star guard Quenton Nelson meanwhile sustained exactly the same injury as Wentz, and underwent the same surgery. He does now appear to be on the way back though.

This is all bad news for NFL betting aficionados who liked Indy’s chances of success in 2021. They are currently 6/4 with Sky Bet to win the AFC South, and an unlikely looking 22/1 to win it all in Super Bowl LVI next February.

Losing Hilton - even just for the expected three weeks, is a pain for the Colts, who do not exactly have an all-star receiving corps. There is plenty of potential via the likes of second-year man Michael Pittman, but for now that is all it is.

Brutal schedule for Colts

The injuries, and uncertainty they bring, is badly timed for the Colts - who have a brutal stretch on the schedule to start 2021.

After Seattle, they face the Los Angeles Rams, divisional rivals Tennessee, the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore.

If Wentz is unable to start the season opener, it is likely second-year QB Jacob Eason will step in. He was a fourth-round draft pick in 2020.