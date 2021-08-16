The Carolina Panthers don’t appear ready to give up on their 2021 season just yet after re-signing Cam Newton on Thursday.
Carolina is struggling right now, having lost five of its last six games after starting the year 3-0.
Nowhere are the struggles greater than on offense - and specifically at quarterback. Sam Darnold does not appear to be the answer after another miserable display in last Sunday’s 24-6 home loss to New England. Three interceptions and just 172 passing yards on a dreadful day.
Carolina has already traded three draft picks (a sixth-rounder in 2021 and a second and a fourth in 2022) to acquire Darnold, as well as picking up his fifth-year option for 2022 at a cost of more than $18million. But the franchise is clearly not all in on the misfiring signal caller.
When the news came through Wednesday that Sam now has a shoulder injury and will be out for 4-6 weeks, signing another quarterback became imperative for Carolina, with only P.J. Walker and the recently acquired Matt Barkley on the roster. Enter Cam...again
The former Auburn standout signed a one-year deal on Thursday that is worth up to $10million as Matt Rhule looks to put his faltering team back into playoff contention. The Panthers are currently right on the bubble for a post-season spot at 4-5, with Atlanta (4-4) sitting in the final NFC wildcard spot.
Cam, now 32, was drafted #1 overall by Carolina in 2011, and was crowned league MVP in 2015 as he led the Panthers to Super Bowl L - a loss to Denver.
Injuries had really hampered Newton in recent years, and the team moved on from him after the 2019 season. He played 2020 in New England before being released by the Pats over the summer.
Newton’s initial nine-year spell in Charlotte saw him throw for 29,041 yards and 182 touchdowns, while he ran for 58 more scores. Cam is also third on the team’s all-time rushing list with 4806 yards so far.
Bookmakers don’t appear to rate Carolina’s chances of turning things round with Newton at the helm - the Panthers are 80/1 with Sky Bet to win the NFC South and 500/1 to win Super Bowl LVI.
Odds correct at 0930 BST (12/11/21)