Carolina is struggling right now, having lost five of its last six games after starting the year 3-0.

Darnold disaster

Nowhere are the struggles greater than on offense - and specifically at quarterback. Sam Darnold does not appear to be the answer after another miserable display in last Sunday’s 24-6 home loss to New England. Three interceptions and just 172 passing yards on a dreadful day.

Carolina has already traded three draft picks (a sixth-rounder in 2021 and a second and a fourth in 2022) to acquire Darnold, as well as picking up his fifth-year option for 2022 at a cost of more than $18million. But the franchise is clearly not all in on the misfiring signal caller.

When the news came through Wednesday that Sam now has a shoulder injury and will be out for 4-6 weeks, signing another quarterback became imperative for Carolina, with only P.J. Walker and the recently acquired Matt Barkley on the roster. Enter Cam...again

The former Auburn standout signed a one-year deal on Thursday that is worth up to $10million as Matt Rhule looks to put his faltering team back into playoff contention. The Panthers are currently right on the bubble for a post-season spot at 4-5, with Atlanta (4-4) sitting in the final NFC wildcard spot.