Time: 17:30 GMT TV: Sky Sports NFL

A great game for UK fans with kick-off at a far more friendly 17:30 GMT.

Buffalo Bills play their second consecutive game in Detroit but this time it's the Lions - after they had to use Ford Field for a 'home' contest on Sunday.

The Bills are favoured by a considerable 9.5 points on the handicap, but Detroit are capable of scoring points - they've put up 31 in each of their last two outings.

Based on recent performances, there is huge appeal in taking JAMAAL WILLIAMS ANYTIME TD at the general price of 6/5 available.

The RB went over three times against the Giants, meaning he has scored six touchdowns in his last four games.

The number of running yards is also considerable, with at least 50 rushing in each of his last nine contests.

Buffalo are a good team at stopping the run but Williams will provide a test that they will struggle to deal with - while he comes into the game with a serious amount of momentum.