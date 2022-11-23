Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
nfl icon
Sports
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Darts
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Jamaal Williams of the Detroit Lions

Buffalo Bills @ Detroit Lions tips: Thanksgiving best bets and preview

By Tom Carnduff
15:54 · WED November 23, 2022

The first Thanksgiving game in the USA sees Buffalo Bills take on Detroit Lions and Tom Carnduff picks out a best bet.

NFL betting tips: Bills @ Lions

2pts Jamaal Williams anytime TD at 6/5 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Sky Bet NFL offer

Time: 17:30 GMT

TV: Sky Sports NFL

A great game for UK fans with kick-off at a far more friendly 17:30 GMT.

Buffalo Bills play their second consecutive game in Detroit but this time it's the Lions - after they had to use Ford Field for a 'home' contest on Sunday.

The Bills are favoured by a considerable 9.5 points on the handicap, but Detroit are capable of scoring points - they've put up 31 in each of their last two outings.

Based on recent performances, there is huge appeal in taking JAMAAL WILLIAMS ANYTIME TD at the general price of 6/5 available.

The RB went over three times against the Giants, meaning he has scored six touchdowns in his last four games.

The number of running yards is also considerable, with at least 50 rushing in each of his last nine contests.

Buffalo are a good team at stopping the run but Williams will provide a test that they will struggle to deal with - while he comes into the game with a serious amount of momentum.

Buffalo Bills @ Detroit Lions best bets

  • 2pts Jamaal Williams anytime TD at 6/5 (General)

Odds correct at 1540 GMT (23/11/22)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling.

Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose. If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content