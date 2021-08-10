One Giant step? Saquon Barkley boost for Big Blue

It is not known yet whether he will be healthy enough to play in the Week 1 opener vs Denver on September 12, but it is very much a step in the right direction. He is currently prominent in the picks to win the NFL’s Comeback Player Of The Year award in 2021.

The superstar running back had been on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list after tearing his ACL in Week 2 of the 2020 season.

Barkley, the number 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, is fundamental to the Giants’ hopes of winning the NFC East title in 2021. Having him in the backfield gives vital balance to the offense and takes some of the pressure off third-year quarterback Daniel Jones.

Saquon rushed for 1307 yards in his rookie year, then 1003 in 2019 before 2020 was curtailed very swiftly with that catastrophic knee injury. He is delighted to be back on the practice field.

Saquon Barkley on rehab

"It felt great," he told NFL Network. "I know it's not a huge step, it's a small step in my rehab process...I felt good running, I felt good cutting. But now I got to start simulating against NFL athletes, seeing guys shed blocks and react off of them and get to a point where I get hit and I get tackled.

"The way I see it, it's kind of like riding a bike. Once it happens, you get right into the flow of things and be able to be who I am."

New York Giants 2021 odds

The Giants are currently trading as 9/2 third favourites to win the NFC East, behind Dallas (11/10) and Washington (5/2). They finished 2020 with a 6-10 record, second in the division.

Joe Judge’s team is expected to take a step forward in 2021, and there will be significant pressure on Jones in particular to step up and become the future of the franchise.

New York has spent significant resources surrounding Jones with weapons in the offseason, notably former Detroit WR Kenny Golladay on a four-year $72million deal.