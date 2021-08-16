Backing up Dak: Dallas Cowboys claim former Panthers QB

There's been some movement on the roster in Texas...
The Dallas Cowboys did indeed pick up a former Carolina quarterback on Wednesday, but it was not Cam Newton.
Many experts predicted the ‘Boys might swoop for former league MVP Newton after his release by New England on Tuesday.
But instead, the 11/10 NFC East favourites claimed the unheralded Will Grier, cut by the Panthers earlier this week.
Grier was a third-round pick by Carolina out of West Virginia in the 2019 College Draft, but he never lived up to expectations in Charlotte. He started just two games in two seasons - both in 2019 and both heavy losses.
The decision to sign Grier was an unsurprising admission by Dallas that it is not happy with its situation at backup quarterback. Head coach Mike McCarthy saw the team fall apart in 2020 after losing Dak Prescott to a serious ankle injury in Week 5. Dallas finished the season 6-10.
The releases earlier this week of the unimpressive Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci left just Cooper Rush behind Prescott on the Cowboys depth chart. Rush knows the Dallas offense well having been with the team on and off since 2017, but that is about the only positive.
Grier’s signing is hardly an ambitious statement of intent by Dallas, but clearly the Cowboys must see something in him that Carolina does not.
Dallas opens its season against the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Thursday night (September 9).
Prescott is expected to be 100 percent healthy after standing on the sidelines for much of training camp nursing a strained shoulder muscle. Judging by this week’s events, he’d better be.
The Cowboys are currently a 7.5-point underdog for that difficult assignment in Florida to kick off the 2021 season.
Odds correct at 0800 BST (02/09/21)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.