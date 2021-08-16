Backing up Dak: Dallas Cowboys claim former Panthers QB

But instead, the 11/10 NFC East favourites claimed the unheralded Will Grier, cut by the Panthers earlier this week.

Many experts predicted the ‘Boys might swoop for former league MVP Newton after his release by New England on Tuesday.

The Dallas Cowboys did indeed pick up a former Carolina quarterback on Wednesday, but it was not Cam Newton.

Grier a disappointment in Charlotte

Grier was a third-round pick by Carolina out of West Virginia in the 2019 College Draft, but he never lived up to expectations in Charlotte. He started just two games in two seasons - both in 2019 and both heavy losses.

The decision to sign Grier was an unsurprising admission by Dallas that it is not happy with its situation at backup quarterback. Head coach Mike McCarthy saw the team fall apart in 2020 after losing Dak Prescott to a serious ankle injury in Week 5. Dallas finished the season 6-10.

The releases earlier this week of the unimpressive Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci left just Cooper Rush behind Prescott on the Cowboys depth chart. Rush knows the Dallas offense well having been with the team on and off since 2017, but that is about the only positive.

Grier’s signing is hardly an ambitious statement of intent by Dallas, but clearly the Cowboys must see something in him that Carolina does not.

Tough start for Dallas

Dallas opens its season against the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Thursday night (September 9).

Prescott is expected to be 100 percent healthy after standing on the sidelines for much of training camp nursing a strained shoulder muscle. Judging by this week’s events, he’d better be.

The Cowboys are currently a 7.5-point underdog for that difficult assignment in Florida to kick off the 2021 season.