The AFC West is now the NFL’s hottest division bar none, and the odds reflect that as we head towards the 2022 season.

Kansas City was a massive favourite to win the division title before we kicked off in 2021, but things are much, much tighter this time around.

Denver, Las Vegas and the Los Angeles Chargers all made serious upgrades to their rosters in recent weeks in a divisional arms race which took the league by storm.

The Chiefs meanwhile lost their most dynamic offensive weapon in WR Tyreek Hill, but is that enough for the rest to catch up?

The answer to that and every other burning question will be revealed in the coming months. For now, here’s a recap on where things stand as we start the countdown towards training camp.

AFC West in 2021: KC cream rises to the top

The race for the AFC West title was not quite as one-sided as the KC cakewalk we witnessed in 2020, but it wasn’t far off.

Kansas City struggled early as Patrick Mahomes and co misfired en route to a 3-4 start. The Chiefs bounced back though with an eight-game win streak to take control of the West, surprisingly keyed by a stout defense more than the normal offensive fireworks.

Las Vegas overcame significant internal turmoil (just Google Jon Gruden, Henry Ruggs or Damon Arnette for context) to somehow claim a playoff berth at 10-7. We did tell you they were ridiculously overpriced at 22/1 to win the division before the season began.

The Chargers missed out on a postseason berth after an agonising loss to the Raiders in that ‘win and you’re in’ showdown in Week 18. That qualifies as an underachievement for a team built to be seriously good with Justin Herbert under center.

Denver were sadly predictable - a stacked roster achieving the square root of nothing thanks to having no viable option at quarterback. Who knew that Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock would not be the answer?

Whatever happens in 2022, we should at least have a race to win this division. Four teams who appear on paper to be much more closely matched. And three who appear to be significantly improved.

Final Standings

12-5 Kansas City Chiefs

10-7 Las Vegas Raiders

9-8 Los Angeles Chargers

7-10 Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs in 2022

AFC West Odds: 11/8

11/8 Super Bowl Odds: 9/1

9/1 Head Coach: Andy Reid

The Chiefs should really be coming off a third straight trip to the Super Bowl, but the way their offense misfired in the final two quarters of that playoff loss to the Bengals was symptomatic of their season.

While KC are worthy favourites to win the West again, there are realistic questions they have to answer heading into 2022. The main one being how they will cope without Tyreek Hill.

Trading arguably the NFL’s most explosive game-changing weapon to Miami was a calculated gamble - they simply preferred to grab some draft capital, save some cap dollars and invest elsewhere.

That all means we may see a different Chiefs offense in 2022, and the pressure will be on Patrick Mahomes to deliver like a $45million-per-year QB and MVP contender should.

Kansas City did acquire a couple of relatively cheap pieces at WR in free agency with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling - both have the ability to scare defenses. Picking up Skyy Moore too via the Draft was a masterstroke, so it is not like Mahomes has no options now.

The departure of Tyrann Mathieu in free agency left a hole in the secondary but selecting Washington CB Trent McDuffie in the first round of the Draft was a great pickup. The team had already acquired former Houston safety Justin Reid in free agency.

Pass rush was another glaring area of need for the Chiefs going into the Draft, and grabbing the falling Purdue DE George Karlaftis at #30 overall could yet pay huge dividends. Great value.

The secondary got another addition in Round 2 in the shape of Cincinnati safety Bryan Cook and if he, McDuffie and Reid pan out as hoped, the loss of Mathieu might not be noticed all that much.

Summary: The Chiefs had a terrific draft - McDuffie, Karlaftis and Moore all provide real upgrades at positions of real need. Smith-Schuster and Valdes-Scantling meanwhile at least have the potential to bolster the receiving corps after the departure of Hill.

We would be shocked if Kansas City is not fighting it out for another AFC West title as the season heads into its final weeks. Just one question remains - how much will they miss Tyreek?

Las Vegas Raiders in 2022

AFC West Odds: 7/1

7/1 Super Bowl Odds: 33/1

33/1 Head Coach: Josh McDaniels

Las Vegas overachieved in 2021, overcoming those horrendous off-field issues to post a 10-7 record and claim a postseason berth. They then pushed Cincinnati all the way on the road in that AFC wildcard game in January.

Since then there has been much change in the Nevada desert, particularly in the huge trade for Green Bay wide receiver Davante Adams. Pulling the trigger on that deal gives the Raiders a bona fide WR1 and reunites QB Derek Carr with his former Fresno State teammate.

New head coach Josh McDaniels also confirmed he is bought in to Carr as his QB of the future by signing off on a three-year contract extension worth $121.5million.

The Raiders also did important work on the defensive side of the ball, first of all extending superstar pass rusher Maxx Crosby to a four-year extension worth $95million and then acquiring former Arizona terror Chandler Jones in free agency.

The Draft was not particularly exciting for Raiders fans - their party had already come and gone when they gave up first and second-round picks in the trade for Adams.

Offensive line might be the biggest area of uncertainty for this team - no surprise then that Vegas used its first pick (90 overall) to select Memphis OG Dylan Parham.

We also now know of course that the team is not bought into former first-rounder Josh Jacobs as its long-term answer at RB. The team refused to pick up his fifth-year option and then used a fourth-round pick in the Draft to grab Georgia’s Zamir White.

Summary: The Raiders should be better again in 2022, but they could easily still end up as the worst team in their division. They also might have the fourth best QB in the division. Go figure.

The acquisition of Adams is designed to make this team a real contender in the West and the wider AFC, and the signing of Jones should further boost the pass rush.

The biggest question mark of all though - and potentially the biggest game changer - could be the move to spirit McDaniels out of New England to take over as HC.

Josh was a car crash when a relative youngster in charge of the Broncos more than a decade ago. He’s had a long time to sit and watch the master Belichick at work since. If some of that Big Bill magic rubbed off, the Raiders could surprise once again.

Los Angeles Chargers in 2022

AFC West Odds: 12/5

12/5 Super Bowl Odds: 16/1

16/1 Head Coach: Brandon Staley

The time is now for the Los Angeles Chargers. That much is clear.

As Justin Herbert enters the third year of his (ridiculously cheap) rookie contract, Los Angeles rightly understands that this might be their best window to win big.

With that in mind the Chargers went out to really upgrade their defense in the offseason, trading for Bears superstar Khalil Mack and picking up the best CB in free agency - former Patriot J.C. Jackson.

Brandon Staley’s unit also got significant upgrades in the trenches, with DTs Sebastian Joseph-Day (3 years, $24million) and Austin Joseph (2 years, $14million) beefing up the rotation.

Los Angeles didn’t totally forget offense either - re-signing WR Mike Williams to a three-year $60million deal to ensure Herbert has plenty of weapons to go to war with in 2022. Justin gets another TE to throw to as well in the shape of former Seahawk Gerald Everett.

Protecting Herbert is of course priority #1 for the Chargers, and they took another step towards ensuring that with the selection of Boston College G Zion Johnson in Round 1 of the Draft. Picking tackle Rashawn Slater in Round 1 in 2021 was a masterstroke, anything like a repeat here will be resources well spent.

Later in the Draft the Chargers further bolstered their secondary with Baylor S JT Woods, while Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller in Round 4 adds depth behind Austin Ekeler.

Summary: Having watched the Rams win a Super Bowl in the stadium they share earlier this year, the Chargers are clearly in no mood to mess around heading into 2022.

Their aggressive strategy to upgrade their roster makes a ton of sense - they are in ‘win now’ mode. Pretty soon they’ll need to pay Herbert $50million APY instead of just $6million…

Denver Broncos in 2022

AFC West Odds: 11/4

11/4 Super Bowl Odds: 14/1

14/1 Head Coach: Nathaniel Hackett

If you don’t have a quarterback, you don’t have anything in the National Football League. Just ask former Denver Broncos HC Vic Fangio.

Vic may have been a defensive genius who had helped assemble a really talented roster in the Mile High City. Just one problem though, he didn’t have a QB.

The (unsurprising) failure of Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock to get the Broncos over the playoff hump in 2021 ultimately cost Fangio his job. Enter former Green Bay OC Nathaniel Hackett.

Along with an offensive mind to run the team, the Broncos needed that QB, and they spent big to acquire Russell Wilson in a blockbusting trade with Seattle. Now there is no excuse for anybody.

While Russ is a future Hall of Famer - no doubt about that - he must answer some questions in his new home. If he still retains that greatness, how come he couldn’t at least help Seattle overachieve just a little in 2021?

The other major acquisition during the offseason for Denver was the swoop to sign DE Randy Gregory from under the noses of the Dallas Cowboys. Gregory is a freakish talent but he has yet to prove it consistently - something of a gamble for Denver this one at $70million over the next 5 years.

There is one other potential concern for Denver, around one of its highly talented receiving corps - namely legal issues for Jerry Jeudy. If he’s in the fold and producing at a high level, Jeudy along with Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick are a pretty good group.

With much of the Draft already traded to Seattle in the deal to acquire Wilson, Denver didn’t have a massive amount of early capital left for the three-day shindig in Vegas at the end of April.

The late second-round selection of Oklahoma OLB Nik Bonitto threatens to be a really nice pickup though - he’ll be a terrific addition immediately as a situational pass rusher.

Denver also moved swiftly to replace TE Noah Fant (traded to Seattle in the Wilson deal) by using a third-round pick on UCLA standout Greg Dulcich.

Summary: It’s all about Russ, simple as. Denver filled the one huge gap on its roster by acquiring Wilson from the Seahawks. Now we’ll find out if those resources were well spent.

The Broncos are built to win just about everywhere now, and the last time they went the tried and tested route to find a QB it worked out pretty well. Peyton Manning anyone?