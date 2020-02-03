Racing Tips

Meetings
20:59 Yarmouth Mon 3 February 2020
- 462m
- A4
- 1st £77, Others £34 Race Total £247
1
Spitfire Flash(d - bk)
Best: 28.32sLast:
T: P I Cross
Rio Quattro/Fairy Popular
2
She Done Well(b - be)
Best: 28.48sLast: 28.74s
T: J E Craske
Scolari Me Daddy/Elite Taylor
3
Leislash Janjan(b - wbk)
Best: 28.52sLast: 29.08s
T: E G Samuels
Skywalker Farloe/Russanda Razl
4
Roxys Rosie(b - be)
Best: 28.57sLast: 29.19s
T: P D Burr
Eden The Kid/Roxys Lass
5
Jammy Sammy(b - bk)
Best: 28.49sLast: 28.63s
T: I J Barnard
Farloe Blitz/Golden Donaire
6
Pennys Dante(d - bk)
Best: 28.46sLast: 29.24s
T: P V Whitwood
Zero Ten/Hare St Sparkler
