Racing Tips

Meetings
20:44 Yarmouth Mon 3 February 2020
- 462m
- A6
- 1st £62, Others £34 Race Total £232
1
Lord Of Jura(d - bk)
Best: 28.88sLast: 29.90s
T: M J Rice
Sparta Maestro/Copeland Carol
2
Jacks Blitz(d - be)
Best: 28.77sLast: 29.07s
T: E G Samuels
Rio Quattro/Champagne Jackie
3
Roxys Mohawk(d - be)
Best: 28.94sLast: 29.70s
T: P D Burr
Eden The Kid/Roxys Lass
4
Dirreen Jet(b - bd)
Best: 28.78sLast: 29.09s
T: I J Barnard
Droopys Jet/Family Rose
5
Whoops Niall(d - bk)
Best: 28.82sLast: 29.34s
T: J E Craske
Kinloch Brae/Sineads Kelly
6
Corner Power(d - f)
Best: 28.74sLast: 29.26s
T: M J Rice
Superior Product/Tyrur Chloe
