Racing Tips

Meetings
20:13 Yarmouth Mon 3 February 2020
- 462m
- A5
- 1st £67, Others £34 Race Total £237
1
Thats The Deal(b - be)
Best: 28.61sLast: 29.56s
T: P I Cross
Farneys Cookie/Riverside Lucy
2
Karlow Dolly(b - bk)
Best: 28.69sLast: 29.07s
T: I J Barnard
Kinloch Brae/Kestrel Comet
3
Man From Mali(d - wbk)
Best: 28.65sLast: 29.32s
T: M J Rice
Romeo Recruit/Creamery Abbey
4
Move Over Louie(d - ltbd)
Best: 28.66sLast: 29.37s
T: I J Barnard
Kinloch Brae/Move Over Dora
5
Jaxx Blue Ocean(d - be)
Best: 28.68sLast: 29.43s
T: P I Cross
Pacific Mile/Jaxx Missingabit
6
Corcass Liberty(b - be)
Best: 28.74sLast: 29.37s
T: L Brown
Secreto/Knotray Lady
