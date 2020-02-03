Racing Tips

Meetings
19:42 Yarmouth Mon 3 February 2020
- 462m
- A7
- 1st £57, Others £34 Race Total £227
1
Craan Tara(b - bk)
Best: 29.23sLast: 29.60s
T: I J Barnard
Paradise Madison/Moorhamm Ace
2
Gottabe Lizzie(b - bk)
Best: 29.04sLast: 29.48s
T: L Brown
Ballymac Vic/Boherash Kylie
3
Leahs Ace(d - be)
Best: 28.94sLast: 29.55s
T: D F Carter
Ace Hi Rumble/High Dawn
4
Stargas Girl(b - be)
Best: 29.05sLast: 29.59s
T: E G Samuels
Tullymurry Act/Knocksouna Lady
5
Me Me Me(b - bk)
Best: 29.00sLast: 29.64s
T: P I Cross
Farneys Cookie/Riverside Lucy
6
Master Jay Jay(d - be)
Best: 29.36sLast: 28.97s
T: E G Samuels
Scolari Me Daddy/Steeple Rd Linda
