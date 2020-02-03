Racing Tips

Meetings
18:55 Yarmouth Mon 3 February 2020
- 462m
- A3
- 1st £87, Others £34 Race Total £257
1
Somersham Daisy(b - bk)
Best: 28.38sLast: 29.01s
T: D J Prentice
Skywalker Farloe/Drumevin Ace
2
Thischarmingman(d - bk)
Best: 28.26sLast: 28.46s
T: I J Barnard
Farloe Blitz/Golden Donaire
3
Ferndale Paddy(d - bk)
Best: 28.21sLast: 28.51s
T: E G Samuels
Sir Paddy/Tuckeys Timer
4
Airport Storm(d - bk)
Best: 28.33sLast: 28.74s
T: E G Crowe
Skywalker Puma/Airport Panther
5
Spoilt Brat(d - wbd)
Best: 28.25sLast: 28.52s
T: R A Pleasants
Taylors Sky/Goldmine Josie
6
Ballyfore Luck(b - wbk)
Best: 28.22sLast: 28.52s
T: M J Rice
Newinn Yolo/Coonough Tan
