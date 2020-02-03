Meetings
13:59 Swindon Mon 3 February 2020
- 476m
- A5
- 1st £70, Others £25 Race Total £195
1
Snaffi Rumba(b - bk)
Best: 29.13sLast: 29.33s
T: P R Foster
Dorotas Wildcat/Snaffi Magic
2
Kingsmill Fly(b - be)
Best: 28.91sLast: 29.50s
T: P V Swadden
Superior Product/Kingsmill Ebony
3
Goeasyonme(b - bdw)
Best: 28.93sLast: 29.57s
T: S Mcdonald
Droopys Jet/Miss Lochdeise
4
Hidden Quartet(b - be)
Best: 28.69sLast: 29.47s
T: D D Porter
Droopys Sydney/Mega Pearl
5
Ballymac Machu(d - bd)
Best: 28.89sLast: 29.09s
T: D Jeans
Ballymac Best/Ballymac Cameo
6
Wychwood Harvey(d - bd)
Best: 28.84sLast: 29.62s
T: A M Kibble
Kinloch Brae/Lissatouk Lady
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:35 Leopardstown
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.