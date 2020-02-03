Racing Tips

Meetings
13:44 Swindon Mon 3 February 2020
- 476m
- A8
- 1st £62, Others £24 Race Total £182
1
Brickfield Grace(b - wbk)
Best: 29.30sLast: 29.71s
T: S M Hughes
Shaneboy Spencer/Brickfield Roxy
2
Play Fair(d - bk)
Best: 29.36sLast: 29.67s
T: P R Foster
Laughil Blake/Tyrur Dicky
3
Alarming Bee(b - bk)
Best: 29.25sLast: 29.52s
T: D Jeans
Alarming Alan/Alarming Jacks
4
Galtymore Joy(b - bkw)
Best: 29.25sLast: 30.20s
T: S Mcdonald
Droopys Jet/Galtymore Miggs
5
Davys Choice(d - bk)
Best: 29.35sLast: 29.99s
T: T Kibble
Sparta Maestro/Copeland Carol
6
Tobar Molly(b - bk)
Best: 29.33sLast: 29.76s
T: S M Hughes
Head Bound/Tobar Dubh
