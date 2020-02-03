Meetings
13:27 Swindon Mon 3 February 2020
- 476m
- A7
- 1st £65, Others £24 Race Total £185
1
Westwell Fran(d - bd)
Best: 29.19sLast: 30.11s
T: A M Kibble
Ballymac Vic/Molly The Legend
2
Geelo Ri Ri(b - bk)
Best: 29.27sLast: 30.14s
T: P V Swadden
Kinloch Brae/Coolavanny Muir
3
Mohican Rowan(d - wbk)
Best: 29.38sLast: 29.83s
T: S Mcdonald
Taylors Sky/Mash Mad Candy
4
Windy Winston(d - bk)
Best: 29.22sLast: 29.77s
T: M W Jeans
Windy Millar/Blissful Daisy
5
Allinone(b - bk)
Best: 28.99sLast: 29.84s
T: J K Little
Droopys Cain/Farloe Lyra
6
Listen Vicky(b - wbe)
Best: 29.24sLast: 29.85s
T: D D Porter
Any Time Jim/Ille Victoria
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:35 Leopardstown
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.