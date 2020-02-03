Racing Tips

Meetings
13:12 Swindon Mon 3 February 2020
- 476m
- A5
- 1st £70, Others £25 Race Total £195
1
Snaffi Diva(b - bd)
Best: 28.87sLast: 29.74s
T: P V Swadden
Kinloch Brae/Snaffi Tango
2
Poplar Lady(b - bk)
Best: 28.99sLast: 29.20s
T: T Kibble
Boherna House/Carthage Girl
3
Jet Stream Poppy(b - bkw)
Best: 29.05sLast: 29.37s
T: P V Swadden
Superior Product/Forest Mollie
4
Moreton Tigalily(b - bk)
Best: 29.03sLast: 29.31s
T: J F Spracklen
Laughil Blake/Kingsmill Manuka
5
A Dhaoine Uaisle(d - bk)
Best: 29.07sLast: 29.46s
T: D Jeans
Definate Opinion/Maggie Me Mammy
6
Skinny Bob(d - bk)
Best: 28.80sLast: 29.27s
T: D D Porter
Adageo Bob/Delightful Angel
