Racing Tips

Meetings
12:57 Swindon Mon 3 February 2020
- 476m
- A3
- 1st £86, Others £26 Race Total £216
1
Do You Know(d - bk)
Best: 28.61sLast: 29.08s
T: A M Kibble
Droopys Jet/Aniseed Twist
2
Forest Jodie(b - wbk)
Best: 28.52sLast: 29.97s
T: P V Swadden
Ballymac Vic/Ravenswood Jodie
3
Geelo Hirsty(d - bk)
Best: 28.49sLast: 29.38s
T: P V Swadden
Droopys Jet/Droopys Go
4
Saleen Logan(d - bk)
Best: 28.56sLast: 28.96s
T: A M Kibble
Over Limit/Saleen Pippa
5
Stan's Memory(d - bk)
Best: 28.44sLast: 29.61s
T: D Jeans
Droopys Cain/Fork Lightning
6
Lauragh Erin(b - f)
Best: 28.65sLast:
T: A G Rawlings
Tyrur Big Mike/Lauragh Shareta
