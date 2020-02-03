Racing Tips

Meetings
12:42 Swindon Mon 3 February 2020
- 476m
- A6
- 1st £69, Others £24 Race Total £189
1
Swift Alonso(d - bk)
Best: 29.07sLast: 29.38s
T: P R Foster
Vans Escalade/Swift India
2
Mohican Freddie(d - wbk)
Best: 29.00sLast: 30.01s
T: S Mcdonald
Taylors Sky/Mash Mad Candy
3
Crevagh Fellow(d - bk)
Best: 29.12sLast: 29.51s
T: A G Rawlings
Romeo Recruit/Ballydurn Sheba
4
Ballymac Sister(b - bk)
Best: 29.12sLast: 29.51s
T: S Mcdonald
Ballymac Best/Paradise Simona
5
Oaklands Lizzy(b - bd)
Best: 29.17sLast: 29.91s
T: T Kibble
Droopys Jet/Lisdeen Linnet
6
Listen Jane(b - bk)
Best: 28.80sLast: 29.85s
T: D D Porter
Hondo Black/Listen Carefully
