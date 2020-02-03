Meetings
12:26 Swindon Mon 3 February 2020
- 476m
- A7
- 1st £65, Others £24 Race Total £185
1
Moanteen Jet(b - bk)
Best: 28.87sLast: 29.89s
T: T Kibble
Scolari Me Daddy/Hillcroft Lexie
2
Jubail Brae(d - bk)
Best: 29.11sLast: 29.31s
T: S M Hughes
Kinloch Brae/Clonkeen Lee
3
Talayla Ruby(b - wbk)
Best: 29.11sLast: 29.49s
T: D D Porter
Newinn Yolo/Light Foot Molly
4
Polly Go Lightly(b - bk)
Best: 29.13sLast:
T: A G Rawlings
Token Prince/Lemon Kelly
5
Alarming Gaia(b - bk)
Best: 29.38sLast: 29.65s
T: D Jeans
Coolavanny Bert/Alarming Jacks
6
Ginga Pete(d - f)
Best: 29.18sLast: 29.67s
T: D Jeans
Aero Majestic/Riverside Blacky
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:35 Leopardstown
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.