Meetings
12:11 Swindon Mon 3 February 2020
- 476m
- A9
- 1st £62, Others £24 Race Total £182
1
Winetavern Jaffa(d - bd)
Best: 29.53sLast: 30.18s
T: P V Swadden
Ballymac Vic/Skywalker Alice
2
Classy Honey(b - bk)
Best: 29.54sLast: 30.32s
T: D Jeans
Droopys Jet/Daphs Babe
3
Snapthebanjo(b - bk)
Best: 29.37sLast: 30.17s
T: J K Little
Mall Brandy/Sullane Fluffy
4
Springhill Miss(b - bk)
Best: 29.24sLast: 30.35s
T: J K Little
Crash/Royal Blood
5
Suirview Heidi(b - wbk)
Best: 29.64sLast: 30.27s
T: D D Porter
Lenson Bolt/Winspiration
6
Wellpad Shimmer(b - bk)
Best: 29.70sLast: 30.68s
T: D D Porter
Droopys Jet/Droopys Picture
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:35 Leopardstown
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.