Racing Tips

Meetings
11:56 Swindon Mon 3 February 2020
- 476m
- A4
- 1st £75, Others £26 Race Total £205
1
Summerfield Hope(b - bk)
Best: 28.77sLast: 29.27s
T: S Mcdonald
Secreto/Tullig Stunner
2
Annual Increase(b - bk)
Best: 28.82sLast: 29.06s
T: S Mcdonald
Laughil Blake/Atir
3
A Little Respect(b - bk)
Best: 28.63sLast: 29.22s
T: A M Kibble
Droopys Jet/Wiki Waki Woo
4
Magical Hayley(b - bk)
Best: 28.75sLast: 29.89s
T: A M Kibble
Taylors Sky/Magical Amira
5
Southfield Storm(d - bk)
Best: 28.84sLast: 29.46s
T: P R Foster
Laughil Blake/Droopys Elite
6
Serious Genius(d - bd)
Best: 28.69sLast: 29.74s
T: D D Porter
Droopys Nidge/Billys Star
