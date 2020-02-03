Racing Tips

Meetings
11:41 Swindon Mon 3 February 2020
- 476m
- A8
- 1st £62, Others £24 Race Total £182
1
Bohermore Storm(d - bk)
Best: 29.39sLast:
T: S M Hughes
Storm Control/Rushmoor Olive
2
Patching Paddy(d - be)
Best: 29.36sLast: 29.69s
T: P T Maynard
Larkhill Jo/Six Joys
3
Jackals Lure(b - bk)
Best: 29.48sLast: 29.81s
T: T Kibble
College Causeway/Sink The Pink
4
Wellpad Betty(b - bk)
Best: 29.11sLast: 30.17s
T: D D Porter
Droopys Jet/Wellpad Peaches
5
Dearg Mor(d - bk)
Best: 29.57sLast: 30.13s
T: D Jeans
Paradise Madison/You See Bolt
6
Mohican Biscuit(b - bd)
Best: 29.14sLast: 30.09s
T: S Mcdonald
Razzmatazz/Crucial Diva
