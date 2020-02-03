Racing Tips

Meetings
11:26 Swindon Mon 3 February 2020
- 476m
- A5
- 1st £70, Others £25 Race Total £195
1
Magical Maple(b - bk)
Best: 28.80sLast: 29.27s
T: J D Brain
Droopys Jet/Magical Pixie
2
Oakwood Salah(d - bk)
Best: 28.94sLast: 29.61s
T: D D Porter
Droopys Cain/Drumsna Rose
3
Leaving Again(b - bebd)
Best: 29.04sLast: 29.25s
T: D D Porter
Droopys Roddick/Dreams of Inagh
4
Magical Saskia(b - bef)
Best: 29.10sLast: 29.30s
T: A M Kibble
Droopys Nidge/Magical Prentiss
5
Sues Choice(b - wbe)
Best: 29.18sLast: 29.28s
T: T Kibble
Superior Product/Margarets Hyundi
6
Tiermana Ivy(b - dkbd)
Best: 29.20sLast: 29.40s
T: D Jeans
Kinloch Brae/Tiermana Buss
