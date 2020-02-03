Racing Tips

Meetings
11:11 Swindon Mon 3 February 2020
- 476m
- A8
- 1st £62, Others £24 Race Total £182
1
Brickfield Molly(b - be)
Best: 29.45sLast: 29.68s
T: S M Hughes
Droopys Roddick/Ranchers Moll
2
Maggie Blue(b - be)
Best: 29.19sLast: 29.79s
T: D D Porter
Adageo Bob/Imagine
3
Glenvale Jack(d - wbk)
Best: 29.46sLast: 29.59s
T: P T Maynard
Shaneboy Lee/Love Forever
4
Pretty Heather(b - bk)
Best: 29.21sLast: 29.71s
T: T Kibble
Droopys Cain/Moody Leah
5
Leamaneigh Holly(b - bk)
Best: 29.33sLast: 30.46s
T: S M Hughes
Tullymurry Act/Leamaneigh Sive
6
Kentucky May(b - bk)
Best: 29.41sLast: 29.89s
T: D D Porter
Droopys Nidge/Precious Sinead
