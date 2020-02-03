Racing Tips

Meetings
17:56 Sheffield Mon 3 February 2020
- 500m
- A5
- 1st £105, Others £35 Race Total £280
1
Knockra Tom(d - bk)
Best: 29.75sLast: 29.95s
T: J R Smith
Godsend/Highview Gem
2
Final Girl(b - be)
Best: 29.70sLast: 29.82s
T: A D Lumb
Laughil Duke/Final Shannon
3
Coney Kojo Mojo(b - bd)
Best: 29.73sLast: 29.83s
T: D A O'brien
Razldazl George/Swift Palmer
4
Fairhill Wendy(b - bk)
Best: 29.71sLast: 30.02s
T: D T Gomersall
Tyrur Big Mike/Fairhill Lady
5
Stay Lush(b - be)
Best: 29.49sLast: 30.22s
T: A D Lumb
Droopys Scolari/Orange Theresa
6
Cabaret Girl(b - bd)
Best: 29.90sLast: 30.36s
T: J R Smith
Pat C Sabbath/Headford Hoe
