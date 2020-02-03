Racing Tips

Meetings

17:39 Sheffield Mon 3 February 2020

  • 280m
  • D3
  • 1st £80, Others £35 Race Total £255
1
Sparkys Erosion(d - bk)
Best: 16.58sLast: 16.74s
T: K M Grayson
Laughil Blake/Calzaghe Lisa
2
Blue Hen(b - be)
Best: 16.67sLast: 16.87s
T: A D Lumb
Droopys Scolari/Kincraig Hollie
3
Sullane Flash(b - bd)
Best: 16.78sLast: 16.99s
T: P D Sanderson
Newinn Wonder/Sullane Rogue
4
Zanzibar Jet(d - bk)
Best: 16.56sLast: 16.91s
T: P D Sanderson
Ballymac Vic/Popular Tiffany
5
Thinking Cap(d - bk)
Best: 16.50sLast: 30.67s
T: P Betts
Hondo Black/Cassies Bolt
6
Coney Caravaggio(b - bk)
Best: 16.54sLast: 16.60s
T: A Mckenna
Farloe Blitz/Swift Joy

