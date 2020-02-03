Meetings
17:22 Sheffield Mon 3 February 2020
- 500m
- A6
- 1st £95, Others £35 Race Total £270
1
Clogher Taylor(b - bk)
Best: 29.70sLast: 30.37s
T: J R Smith
Sparta Maestro/Ballygibba Ash
2
Kelseys Turbo(d - wbk)
Best: 30.12sLast: 31.18s
T: R E Perkins
Ballymac Vic/Kelseys Queen
3
Coney Clinique(b - bk)
Best: 29.99sLast: 30.52s
T: D A O'brien
Confident Rankin/Cassies Bolt
4
Roedhelm Sonic(b - wbk)
Best: 29.60sLast: 30.56s
T: D T Gomersall
Superior Product/Knockmant Tily
5
Roddicksmedaddy(b - bd)
Best: 30.01sLast: 30.39s
T: J R Smith
Droopys Roddick/Gilded Flight
6
Hollyhill Lulu(b - bk)
Best: 30.01sLast: 30.32s
T: H Grimshaw
Tullymurry Act/Deercrest Lady
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:35 Leopardstown
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.