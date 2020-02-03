Meetings
17:06 Sheffield Mon 3 February 2020
- 500m
- A8
- 1st £85, Others £35 Race Total £260
1
Kilara Marciano(d - f)
Best: 30.04sLast: 30.64s
T: M Cutler
Tyrur Sugar Ray/Kilara Belle
2
Lilys Law(b - bk)
Best: 30.47sLast: 30.98s
T: M Wainwright
Kinloch Brae/Ascot Lydia
3
Hillcroft Cain(d - bk)
Best: 30.42sLast: 30.36s
T: M Cutler
Droopys Cain/Hillcroft Lass
4
Got Ya(d - bk)
Best: 30.50sLast: 31.23s
T: R E Perkins
Laughil Duke/Clondoty Leona
5
Me And Tom(d - bk)
Best: 30.25sLast: 31.09s
T: A D Lumb
Jaytee Dutch/Myleens Luck
6
Stepaside Ramos(d - be)
Best: 30.48sLast: 30.59s
T: J R Smith
Ballymac Ramos/Ballymac Marian
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:35 Leopardstown
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.