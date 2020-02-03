Racing Tips

Meetings
16:46 Sheffield Mon 3 February 2020
- 280m
- D4
- 1st £75, Others £35 Race Total £250
1
Cavan Chief(d - bk)
Best: 16.61sLast: 16.77s
T: P D Sanderson
Godsend/Cavan Dancer
2
Coney Calypso(d - bk)
Best: 16.65sLast: 17.03s
T: J R Smith
Scolari Me Daddy/Billis Squealer
3
Viking Leanne(b - bk)
Best: 16.68sLast: 16.84s
T: D T Gomersall
Viking Jack/Viking Cheryl
4
Kuwait(d - bk)
Best: 16.90sLast: 17.22s
T: P Betts
Droopys Nidge/Droopys Breeze
5
Geelo Solace(d - bk)
Best: 16.88sLast: 17.16s
T: M Wainwright
Scolari Me Daddy/Geelo Poppy
6
Inca Sapphire(b - be)
Best: 16.64sLast: 16.84s
T: P Barlow
Drumcrow Obama/Copeland Carol
