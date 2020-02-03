Racing Tips

Meetings
16:27 Sheffield Mon 3 February 2020
- 500m
- HP
- 1st £110, Others £35 Race Total £285
1
Heatherhil Heidi(b - wbk)
Best: 30.80sLast: 30.39s
T: P D Sanderson
Confident Rankin/O Learys Pearl
2
Stepaside Fifi(b - bk)
Best: 30.84sLast: 30.05s
T: J R Smith
College Causeway/Stepaside Beatie
3
Charity Joleen(b - f)
Best: 30.65sLast: 31.23s
T: R E Perkins
Superior Product/Charity Sue
4
Flynns Flash(d - bk)
Best: 30.22sLast: 30.91s
T: M Cutler
Oscar Whisky/Voltair Mistie
5
Briannas Boy(d - bk)
Best: 29.79sLast: 30.48s
T: P D Sanderson
Kinloch Brae/Droopys Cupcake
6
Lackenroe Spark(b - wbebd)
Best: 29.88sLast: 30.17s
T: J R Smith
Droopys Sydney/Monleek Spark
