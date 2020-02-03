Racing Tips

Meetings
16:07 Sheffield Mon 3 February 2020
- 500m
- A4
- 1st £110, Others £35 Race Total £285
1
Neamstown Rita(b - bk)
Best: 29.41sLast: 29.86s
T: J R Smith
Head Bound/Coolough Dawn
2
Stonepark Ann(b - bk)
Best: 29.37sLast: 29.64s
T: P Barlow
Romeo Recruit/Droopys Suri
3
Zero To Flash(d - bkw)
Best: 29.35sLast: 29.91s
T: K M Grayson
Zero Ten/Bellers Flash
4
Tootsville King(d - bkw)
Best: 29.67sLast: N/A
T: L J Stephenson
Taylors Sky/Badminton Blonde
5
Alwaysthenoely(b - be)
Best: 29.52sLast: 29.68s
T: H Grimshaw
Holdem Spy/Million Jay
6
Beau Jack(d - bk)
Best: 29.19sLast: 29.99s
T: L J Stephenson
Farloe Blitz/Swift Pacquiao
