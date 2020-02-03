Racing Tips

Meetings
15:47 Sheffield Mon 3 February 2020
- 500m
- A4
- 1st £110, Others £35 Race Total £285
1
Kranky David(d - bd)
Best: 29.61sLast: 30.47s
T: P Betts
Skywalker Puma/Skywalker Alice
2
Young Jayfkay(d - bd)
Best: 29.64sLast: 30.34s
T: M Wainwright
Razldazl Jayfkay/Expert Jess
3
Spoken For(b - wbk)
Best: 29.48sLast: 30.44s
T: A D Lumb
Token Prince/Corduff Flame
4
Good Miss(b - bkw)
Best: 29.66sLast: 29.86s
T: P D Sanderson
Good News/Clever Lass
5
Pattys Blue(d - be)
Best: 29.71sLast: 29.91s
T: L J Stephenson
Secreto/Tullig Stunner
6
Coney Caliber(b - bk)
Best: 29.44sLast: 29.88s
T: A Mckenna
Farloe Blitz/Swift Joy
