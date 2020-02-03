Racing Tips

Meetings
15:27 Sheffield Mon 3 February 2020
- 500m
- A3
- 1st £115, Others £35 Race Total £290
1
Curiosity Shop(b - bd)
Best: 29.47sLast: 30.10s
T: L J Stephenson
Kinloch Brae/Swift Curie
2
Slanan Ted(d - bk)
Best: 29.28sLast: 29.84s
T: P Betts
Aero Majestic/Slanan Misty
3
Mothers Diva(b - wbk)
Best: 29.48sLast: 29.81s
T: K M Grayson
Coolavanny Jap/Mothers Jam
4
Coney Krakatoa(d - bk)
Best: 29.41sLast: 29.69s
T: D A O'brien
Farloe Blitz/Swift Hazel
5
Swift Wayward(d - bk)
Best: 29.30sLast: 29.40s
T: M Wainwright
Over Limit/Swift Inny
6
Highview Al(d - bk)
Best: 29.33sLast: 29.91s
T: M Wainwright
Over Limit/Highview Gem
