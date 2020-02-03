Racing Tips

Meetings
15:07 Sheffield Mon 3 February 2020
- 280m
- D2
- 1st £85, Others £35 Race Total £260
1
Exiles Rocket(d - bk)
Best: 16.45sLast: 16.45s
T: G A Rees
Tyrur Big Mike/Stole My Name
2
Coney Calcam(b - bk)
Best: 16.70sLast: 16.71s
T: D A O'brien
Azza Azza Azza/Yahoo Kim
3
Mata Hari(b - bk)
Best: 16.30sLast: 16.64s
T: L J Stephenson
Holdem Spy/Russanda Rox
4
Springside Niamh(b - bk)
Best: 16.40sLast: 16.72s
T: A D Lumb
Romeo Recruit/Killure Rd Jodie
5
Rhoden Ralph(d - bk)
Best: 16.36sLast: 16.36s
T: H Grimshaw
Droopys Jet/Rhoden Flicker
6
Coney Cabana(b - bd)
Best: 16.33sLast: 16.40s
T: A Mckenna
Superior Product/Swift Tequilla
