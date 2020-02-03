Racing Tips

Meetings
14:47 Sheffield Mon 3 February 2020
- 500m
- A5
- 1st £105, Others £35 Race Total £280
1
Willy The Ram(d - bd)
Best: 30.02sLast: 30.26s
T: L J Stephenson
Candlelight King/Coonough Dolly
2
Russelena Opal(b - bk)
Best: 29.85sLast:
T: M Cutler
Tullymurry Act/Russelena Barbie
3
Proper Pilot(b - bk)
Best: 29.56sLast: 30.13s
T: J R Smith
Kinloch Brae/Proper Pair
4
Act Like Jaxx(b - bk)
Best: 29.46sLast: 29.81s
T: S Naylor
Tullymurry Act/Jaxxon A Mission
5
Raymondo Carling(d - bd)
Best: 29.69sLast: 30.21s
T: D T Gomersall
Viking Jack/Viking Cheryl
6
Pattys Dolly(b - bk)
Best: 29.99sLast: 30.16s
T: L J Stephenson
Azza Azza Azza/Yahoo Kim
