Racing Tips

Meetings
14:27 Sheffield Mon 3 February 2020
- 280m
- HP
- 1st £85, Others £35 Race Total £260
1
Killeacle Jewel(b - bk)
Best: 16.98sLast: 17.34s
T: P D Sanderson
Oaks Road/Felltop Jewel
2
Kirnickco Tim(d - bk)
Best: 16.96sLast: 17.12s
T: K M Grayson
Ballymac Vic/Droopys Namid
3
Canya Treetop(b - bkw)
Best: 16.82sLast: 16.82s
T: R E Perkins
Taylors Sky/Mustang Express
4
Rhoden Lilly(b - bk)
Best: 16.62sLast: 16.62s
T: H Grimshaw
Droopys Jet/Rhoden Flicker
5
Coney Ciroc(d - bk)
Best: 16.58sLast: 16.92s
T: D A O'brien
Droopys Roddick/Dromna Linda
6
Coney Chamone(d - be)
Best: 16.31sLast: 16.38s
T: D A O'brien
Scolari Me Daddy/Coney Cashen
