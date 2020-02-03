Meetings
14:08 Sheffield Mon 3 February 2020
- 500m
- A6
- 1st £95, Others £35 Race Total £270
1
Knockalton Ted(d - bd)
Best: 29.82sLast: 30.13s
T: A D Lumb
Taylors Sky/Magical Amira
2
Bitcoin Jack(d - f)
Best: 29.74sLast: 30.15s
T: P Betts
Ballymac Eske/Butterbridge Han
3
Million Jimmy(d - be)
Best: 29.64sLast: 30.42s
T: A D Lumb
Holdem Spy/Million Jay
4
Winterfell Mist(b - be)
Best: 30.03sLast: 30.28s
T: P Barlow
Holdem Spy/Russanda Rox
5
Glenvale Jet(d - bk)
Best: 29.84sLast: 30.48s
T: R E Perkins
Droopys Jet/Mays Petal
6
Black Sparkle(b - bk)
Best: 29.70sLast: 30.49s
T: J R Smith
Droopys Jet/Tour Ali
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:35 Leopardstown
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.