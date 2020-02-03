Meetings
18:02 Romford Mon 3 February 2020
- 400m
- A5
- 1st £135, Others £45 Race Total £360
1
Outstanding Bill(d - bk)
Best: 24.74sLast: 25.01s
T: M E Wiley
Jaytee Jet/Farloe Lyra
2
Sporting Pele(d - bk)
Best: 24.71sLast: 25.39s
T: J M Liles
Ballymac Vic/Sporting Dame
3
Timenmotion(d - bk)
Best: 25.03sLast: 25.39s
T: J S J Simpson
Rio Quattro/Riona
4
Bennos Bosh(b - bk)
Best: 24.54sLast: 24.64s
T: M E Wiley
Vulturi/Act On It
5
Baby Al(d - bk)
Best: 24.74sLast: 24.97s
T: M L Locke
Lough Messi/Droopys Marian
6
Young Ebony(d - bk)
Best: 24.73sLast: 25.21s
T: P W Young
Droopys Nidge/Swabys First
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
Football Tips
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.