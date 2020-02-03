Racing Tips

Meetings

17:28 Romford Mon 3 February 2020

  • 400m
  • A3
  • 1st £150, Others £45 Race Total £375
1
Waikiki Boy(d - bk)
Best: 24.54sLast: 24.80s
T: M L Locke
Kinloch Brae/Mashmad Eyebrows
2
Riverside Ruby(b - bk)
Best: 24.43sLast: 24.99s
T: B Doyle
Pat C Sabbath/Rockburst Pearl
3
Burma Razzle(b - bk)
Best: 24.54sLast: 25.84s
T: M E Wiley
Ballymac Vic/Rampant Razzle
4
Binksy Boy(d - bk)
Best: 24.43sLast: 25.17s
T: P W Young
Lily Mayday/Whiteshadeofpale
5
Gigi Coyote(b - bk)
Best: 24.63sLast: 25.13s
T: M E Wiley
Laughil Blake/Nametab Gigi
6
Brookland King(d - bk)
Best: 24.37sLast: 25.36s
T: D Mullins
Ballyhooly Henry/Goosabrynes

