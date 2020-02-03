Racing Tips

Meetings
17:08 Romford Mon 3 February 2020
- 400m
- A6
- 1st £130, Others £45 Race Total £355
1
Granree Ainne(b - bk)
Best: 24.66sLast: 24.94s
T: J S J Simpson
Mall Brandy/Granree Banshee
2
Playtime Girl(b - bk)
Best: 24.77sLast: 25.20s
T: P W Young
Greenwell Hawk/Comeout To Play
3
Slaneyside Hulk(d - bk)
Best: 24.47sLast: 24.47s
T: M L Locke
Belles Direction/Mosstown Annie
4
Kind Pandora(b - wbk)
Best: 24.81sLast: 24.81s
T: P W Young
Swift Hoffman/Pandoras Secret
5
Maxgrove Jenny(b - bk)
Best: 24.62sLast: 25.54s
T: M E Wiley
Droopys Nidge/Super Jenny
6
Hollylake Bell(b - bk)
Best: 24.71sLast: 24.85s
T: J S J Simpson
Aero Majestic/Aero Rebel
