Racing Tips

Meetings
15:11 Romford Mon 3 February 2020
- 400m
- A2
- 1st £160, Others £45 Race Total £385
1
Frombathwithlove(d - bk)
Best: 24.34sLast: 25.25s
T: P W Young
Laughil Blake/Express Coral
2
Slaneyside Daffy(d - be)
Best: 24.44sLast: 24.44s
T: M L Locke
Scolari Me Daddy/Slaneyside Cool
3
Staying Classy(b - bdw)
Best: 24.42sLast: 25.46s
T: M E Wiley
Droopys Jet/Mays Pearl
4
Chopchop Lucy(b - bk)
Best: 24.44sLast: 25.50s
T: Y L E Gaskin
Zero Ten/Bartlemy Jules
5
Moneyhill Roxy(b - bk)
Best: 24.34sLast: 24.53s
T: M E Lucas
Lenson Bolt/Settle The Issue
6
Droopys Pal(b - bkw)
Best: 24.51sLast: 24.72s
T: P W Young
Coolvanny Jap/Droopys Keisha
