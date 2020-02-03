Meetings
14:52 Romford Mon 3 February 2020
- 400m
- A3
- 1st £150, Others £45 Race Total £375
1
Rough Hammer(d - bk)
Best: 24.90sLast: 25.00s
T: D Mullins
Confident Rankin/Express Cara
2
Trapstyle Brae(b - bk)
Best: 24.58sLast: 24.64s
T: J M Liles
Kinloch Brae/Frankies Lady
3
Slaneyside Moody(d - bk)
Best: 24.71sLast: 24.94s
T: M L Locke
Over Limit/Slaneyside Selma
4
Conors Pick(d - bk)
Best: 24.69sLast: 25.41s
T: P W Young
Cashen Legend/Hello The House
5
Bogger Trigger(b - wbk)
Best: 24.56sLast: 25.08s
T: P W Young
Superior Product/Camp Viejo
6
Evolution Rose(b - bk)
Best: 24.66sLast: 25.15s
T: P W Young
Vans Escalade/Garryglass Penny
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
Football Tips
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.