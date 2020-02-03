Racing Tips

Meetings
13:51 Perry Barr Mon 3 February 2020
- 480m
- A4
- 1st £72, Others £33 Race Total £237
1
Cloncunny Gold(d - bd)
Best: 29.28sLast: 30.99s
T: P M Holland
Kinloch Brae/Ardera Tara
2
Trumpers Ellie(b - bd)
Best: 29.07sLast: 29.24s
T: N M Slowley
Droopys Sydney/Trumpers Mochara
3
Cloncunny Zebo(d - bk)
Best: 29.03sLast: 29.70s
T: P M Holland
Kinloch Brae/Ardera Tara
4
Hatmore Black(d - bk)
Best: 29.11sLast: 29.38s
T: G M Smith
Tullymurry Act/Barrack Patsy
5
Sahara Style(b - bk)
Best: 29.05sLast: 29.04s
T: P R Spragg
Superior Product/Cloncunny Eye
6
Moanteen Tyson(d - bkw)
Best: 29.12sLast: 29.20s
T: J R Hall
Tyrur Big Mike/Inshaarla
