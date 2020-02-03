Racing Tips

Meetings
13:33 Perry Barr Mon 3 February 2020
- 480m
- A6
- 1st £69, Others £33 Race Total £234
1
Treanmanagh Moth(b - be)
Best: 29.40sLast: 29.92s
T: R Williams
Laughil Duke/Maries Legacy
2
Beetown Cassy(b - bk)
Best: 29.37sLast: 29.37s
T: N M Slowley
Holdem Spy/Skywalker Alice
3
Sahara Jenny(b - bk)
Best: 29.39sLast: 17.13s
T: P R Spragg
Lemon Pumba/Catunda Kim
4
Flyhigh Blondie(b - bk)
Best: 29.29sLast: 29.59s
T: I E Walker
Farloe Blitz/Pearl Zar Singer
5
Tullig Hogg(d - bk)
Best: 29.63sLast: 29.64s
T: P M Holland
Premier Fantasy/Zulu Royal
6
Running Scholar(d - wbe)
Best: 29.54sLast: 30.29s
T: R Williams
Scolari Me Daddy/Fairly Cloudy
