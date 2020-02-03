Racing Tips

Meetings
13:19 Perry Barr Mon 3 February 2020
- 480m
- A7
- 1st £67, Others £33 Race Total £232
1
Sup Jim(d - bk)
Best: 29.45sLast: 30.04s
T: S J Cull
Kinloch Brae/Sup Kate
2
Clonleigh Kat(b - bk)
Best: 29.65sLast: 29.65s
T: D Welding
Laughil Blake/Clonleigh Brave
3
Farran Treaty(d - bk)
Best: 29.54sLast: 29.86s
T: S A Aveline
Greenwell Hawk/Farran Lucy
4
Hilight Me Pal(d - wbe)
Best: 29.62sLast: 29.57s
T: N M Slowley
Scolari Me Daddy/Lemon Lola
5
Clonleigh Claire(b - bk)
Best: 29.51sLast: 30.10s
T: D Welding
Tullymurry Act/Zero Rules
6
Sovereign Lady(b - bk)
Best: 29.47sLast: 29.74s
T: P R Spragg
Laughil Billy/Derheen Diva
