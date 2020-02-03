Racing Tips

Meetings
13:04 Perry Barr Mon 3 February 2020
- 480m
- A8
- 1st £65, Others £33 Race Total £230
1
Four Gold Bars(b - bk)
Best: 29.75sLast: 29.93s
T: J A Danahar
Scolari Me Daddy/Miss Gold Bars
2
Final Love(b - bk)
Best: 29.73sLast: 30.23s
T: P Meek
Laughil Duke/Final Oyster
3
Shortwood Jem(b - bk)
Best: 29.76sLast: 29.79s
T: J R Hall
Viking Jack/Caribbean Dream
4
Pocket Change(d - bk)
Best: 29.76sLast: 30.23s
T: P A Holder
Confident Rankin/Oghill Surprise
5
Rathmoyle Lisa(b - bk)
Best: 29.84sLast: 29.94s
T: I E Walker
Vans Escalade/Willie The Whisp
6
Bellside Tic(d - bk)
Best: 29.73sLast: 29.92s
T: D Welding
Greenwell Hulk/Bellside Merry
