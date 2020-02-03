Racing Tips

Meetings
12:48 Perry Barr Mon 3 February 2020
- 480m
- A8
- 1st £65, Others £33 Race Total £230
1
Go Faster Jack(d - wbe)
Best: 29.69sLast: 29.69s
T: G B Ballentine
Catherines Drico/Ballymac Orchard
2
Galtee Sue(b - bk)
Best: 29.31sLast: 29.47s
T: S L Newberry
Sidarian Blaze/Rockaway Beach
3
Hyde Park Conan(d - bk)
Best: 29.55sLast: 29.55s
T: P R Spragg
Jaytee Jet/Kilara Beauty
4
Ronans Choice(b - bk)
Best: 29.68sLast: 30.09s
T: J R Hall
Droopys Kewell/Ronans Lass
5
Sand Storm(d - bk)
Best: 29.53sLast: 29.63s
T: N M Slowley
Piercestown Sand/Rathvilly Hawk
6
Spirit Upperdeck(d - bk)
Best: 29.68sLast: 29.58s
T: S W Deakin
Sir Paddy/Droopys Topaz
