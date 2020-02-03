Racing Tips

Meetings
12:33 Perry Barr Mon 3 February 2020
- 275m
- D4
- 1st £69, Others £33 Race Total £234
1
Ryves Jane(b - be)
Best: 16.77sLast: 16.83s
T: P A Holder
Droopys Scolari/Castlejane Wolfy
2
Cefn Joey(d - bk)
Best: 16.67sLast: 17.74s
T: S W Deakin
Paradise Madison/West City Star
3
Skeard Jet(d - bk)
Best: 16.60sLast: 17.12s
T: P A Holder
Droopys Jet/Cloncunny Pearl
4
Ballyquinlevan(b - bkw)
Best: 16.84sLast: 16.79s
T: R Williams
Lenson Panda/Hayeses Nibbs
5
Ballymac Bono(d - bebd)
Best: 16.65sLast: 16.97s
T: S W Deakin
Vulturi/Ballymac Rudi
6
Rocky Dee(d - wbk)
Best: 16.79sLast: 16.76s
T: J A Danahar
Premier Fantasy/Tally
