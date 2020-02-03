Racing Tips

Meetings
12:18 Perry Barr Mon 3 February 2020
- 275m
- D3
- 1st £78, Others £34 Race Total £248
1
Rustys Aero(b - bk)
Best: 16.62sLast: 16.65s
T: S W Deakin
Droopys Jet/Bridevalley Rose
2
Millridge Spy(d - bk)
Best: 16.49sLast: 16.88s
T: S A Aveline
Holdem Spy/Millridge Lola
3
Harwell Trixie(b - bk)
Best: 16.38sLast: 16.97s
T: S J Cull
Hondo Black/Fridays Twirl
4
Overdale Jubbly(d - bd)
Best: 16.51sLast: 16.62s
T: S A Aveline
Toolatetosell/Galley Cashin
5
Pushouttheboat(d - be)
Best: 16.36sLast: 17.00s
T: J P Lambe
Scolari Me Daddy/Jumbos Mega
6
Kinnego Marina(b - f)
Best: 16.53sLast: 16.87s
T: G B Ballentine
Ballymac Vic/Mandys Knight
