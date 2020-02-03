Racing Tips

Meetings
12:04 Perry Barr Mon 3 February 2020
- 480m
- A7
- 1st £67, Others £33 Race Total £232
1
Lielow Lil(b - bkw)
Best: 29.68sLast: 29.83s
T: J A Danahar
Tullymurry Act/Dunkil Heros
2
Spirit Axel(d - bk)
Best: 29.52sLast: 29.53s
T: S W Deakin
Sir Paddy/Droopys Topaz
3
Dominican Bob(d - bk)
Best: 29.75sLast: N/A
T: R Williams
Kinloch Brae/Mystical Kim
4
Emers Oreo(d - be)
Best: 29.28sLast: 30.11s
T: P Meek
Confident Rankin/Emers Twirl
5
Clough Hanna(b - bk)
Best: 29.63sLast: 29.75s
T: J R Hall
Tarsna Havana/Mandeville Can
6
Tommys Flash(d - wbd)
Best: 29.40sLast: 29.80s
T: J A Danahar
Superior Product/Tommys Inluck
